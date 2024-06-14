Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 35,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 277,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

NYSE DUK opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

