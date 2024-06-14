Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, an increase of 377.2% from the May 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dunxin Financial Stock Down 5.8 %

DXF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 216,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,441. Dunxin Financial has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

