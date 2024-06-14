Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $197.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 204.04 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.03.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $15,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $15,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total transaction of $2,620,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,198 shares of company stock worth $14,719,998. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 28.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,134,000 after acquiring an additional 60,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $631,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.