DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) is Bulldog Investors LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 172.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 826,493 shares during the period. DWS Municipal Income Trust makes up about 3.8% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.