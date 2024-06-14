Dymension Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $367.70 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Dymension has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. Dymension has a market capitalization of $367.70 million and $20.44 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00003128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,024,703,242 coins and its circulating supply is 175,851,402 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,024,648,932 with 175,788,763 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 2.1476582 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $20,493,520.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

