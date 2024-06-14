eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $766.03 million and $7.40 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get eCash alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,722.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.86 or 0.00647250 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00044198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00075510 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,715,301,548,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,715,304,673,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.