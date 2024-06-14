ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Update

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 94,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,507,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ECC Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS ECRO opened at $0.04 on Friday. ECC Capital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
ECC Capital Company Profile
