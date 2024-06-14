Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.51

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and traded as low as $61.00. Eisai shares last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 331,800 shares changing hands.
Eisai Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eisai
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.