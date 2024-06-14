Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.07

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as low as $2.82. Electrovaya shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 56,458 shares.
Electrovaya Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.
Electrovaya Company Profile
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.
