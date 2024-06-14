Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 37.200- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 37.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Elevance Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $37.20 EPS.

NYSE ELV opened at $538.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.32. The stock has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $607.36.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

