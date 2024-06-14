Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,007,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,753 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 86,110 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1,203.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 54.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 101,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ECF opened at $8.20 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

