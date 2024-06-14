Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,268,800 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 4,200,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,344.0 days.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THQQF traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,304. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.