Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,268,800 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 4,200,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,344.0 days.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:THQQF traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,304. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Embracer Group AB (publ)
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.