Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.88

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $6.48. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 1,100,915 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $316.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emergent BioSolutions

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 436,911 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $300,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Stories

