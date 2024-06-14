Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Up 3.8%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54. 37,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 213,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Emerita Resources Trading Up 11.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$143.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 4.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 18.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

