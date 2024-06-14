Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.39

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and traded as low as $20.41. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 17,492 shares traded.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

