Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%. The business had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.