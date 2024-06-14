Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Up 1,568.8% in May

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 1,568.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ENZN stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.51. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

