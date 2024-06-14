Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oracle Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Oracle in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the enterprise software provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $139.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $384.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

