Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $116.57 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,080.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

