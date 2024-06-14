Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $77.45 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $77.45 million and $674,603.79 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Ergo alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,839.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.22 or 0.00655625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.00118925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.00261648 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00045958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00076150 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,809,172 coins and its circulating supply is 75,809,091 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.