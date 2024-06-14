ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Short Interest Up 24,250.0% in May

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 24,250.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ESGL Stock Up 0.5 %

ESGL stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. ESGL has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

