ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Short Interest Up 24,250.0% in May

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 24,250.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ESGL Stock Up 0.5 %
ESGL stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. ESGL has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.
ESGL Company Profile
