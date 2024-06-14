Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Up 12.8%

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.25 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.92 ($0.05). Approximately 38,880,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 10,002,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.48 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £82.77 million, a PE ratio of -305.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

