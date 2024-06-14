Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) PT Raised to $53.00 at Noble Financial

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Noble Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.88% from the stock’s current price. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ FY2024 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Shares of ESEA opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $249.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Euroseas by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

