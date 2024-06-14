EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,041 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,014 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 66,894 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:EVE opened at $11.27 on Friday. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EVe Mobility Acquisition from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

About EVe Mobility Acquisition

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

