EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CAO Sells $120,358.08 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $120,358.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jon Ayotte sold 759 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $18,883.92.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. 57,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,337. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 472,821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 592,262 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.