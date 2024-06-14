Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Holdings Lifted by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Exelixis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 164,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Exelixis by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,101 shares of company stock worth $1,121,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.96 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

