eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $12,080.10 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $12,080.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,512,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,978,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get eXp World alerts:

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $276,250.00.

eXp World Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 142,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.64%.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in eXp World by 861.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 261,466 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 594.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 248,070 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPI

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.