Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 7.4% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.35. 1,238,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,973,920. The company has a market capitalization of $431.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

