FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $2.37. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 1,541 shares traded.

FalconStor Software Stock Down 8.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 million, a PE ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 2.39.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

