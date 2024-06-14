Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Up 69,900.0% in May

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, an increase of 69,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Faraday Copper Trading Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:CPPKF opened at $0.59 on Friday. Faraday Copper has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.
About Faraday Copper
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Copper
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.