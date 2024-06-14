Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Up 69,900.0% in May

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, an increase of 69,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CPPKF opened at $0.59 on Friday. Faraday Copper has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

