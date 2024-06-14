Fei USD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24,106.58 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.30 million and approximately $24,106.58 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010483 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.74 or 1.00116485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012428 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004923 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00090704 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,225,620 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

