Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.27

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.27 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 28159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity High Dividend ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000.
About Fidelity High Dividend ETF
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
