Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.27

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.27 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 28159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity High Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.