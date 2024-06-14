Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.04

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.04 and traded as high as C$40.21. Finning International shares last traded at C$39.45, with a volume of 484,248 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTT. National Bankshares upped their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.13.

Finning International Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.03). Finning International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finning International

In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total transaction of C$25,884.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total transaction of C$30,803.50. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total value of C$25,884.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,100 shares of company stock worth $776,490 and have sold 5,320 shares worth $230,530. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

