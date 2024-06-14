Firetail Resources Limited (ASX:FTL) Insider Brett Grosvenor Buys 900,000 Shares of Stock

Firetail Resources Limited (ASX:FTL – Get Free Report) insider Brett Grosvenor purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,800.00 ($48,874.17).
Firetail Resources Price Performance
About Firetail Resources
Firetail Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource projects in Australia and Peru. It explores for copper, rubidium, lithium, gold, silver, nickel, cobalt, and manganese. The company holds 100% interests in the Yalgoo and Dalgaranga lithium project covering an area of approximately 1,750 square kilometers located in the Murchison region of Western Australia; the Paterson copper-gold project comprising five granted tenements covering an area of approximately 1,000 square kilometers located in the Paterson Province; and the Mt Slopeaway nickel-cobalt-manganese project located in central Queensland.
Further Reading
