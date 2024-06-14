First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $16.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday.

First Horizon Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728,357 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,023,000 after buying an additional 7,682,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $86,487,000. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,078,000 after buying an additional 5,158,750 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,340,000 after buying an additional 4,434,929 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

