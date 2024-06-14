First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Julie A. Scott Sells 209,831 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $25.99 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Interstate BancSystem

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.