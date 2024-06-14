First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.97

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.97 and last traded at $57.63, with a volume of 19126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.39.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
