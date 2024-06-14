First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.97

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.97 and last traded at $57.63, with a volume of 19126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.39.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.