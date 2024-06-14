First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 5,890.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEP. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000.
FEP stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.50 million, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $39.86.
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
