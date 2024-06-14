First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEPGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 5,890.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEP. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FEP stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.50 million, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $39.86.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2853 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

