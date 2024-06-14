First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Position Lessened by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF comprises 6.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $24,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

