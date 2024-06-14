First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 29,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,670,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,522,000 after acquiring an additional 360,767 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,076,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 71,503 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON stock remained flat at $24.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,239. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

