First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $185,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

