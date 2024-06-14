Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $41.68 and last traded at $41.68, with a volume of 484116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

Specifically, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Five9 Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,948,000 after buying an additional 150,786 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,875,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,347,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

