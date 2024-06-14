Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 1.91% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ASET opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Announces Dividend

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

