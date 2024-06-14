Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

FLNC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,476,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 52,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.41 and a beta of 2.63. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

