Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
FLNC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Shares of FLNC stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.41 and a beta of 2.63. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
About Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
