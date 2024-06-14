Foot Locker, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSE:FL)

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FL opened at $25.07 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,979 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 77,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 42.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,684 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 40,062 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

