Frank Slootman Sells 1,476 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $189,621.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,527 shares in the company, valued at $29,615,803.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Frank Slootman sold 19,764 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $3,096,228.24.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $125.91 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.88 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
