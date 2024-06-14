Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Shares Down 3.7%

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 3,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 20,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.38.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 91.29%.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

