Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

FRD opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $113.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Friedman Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 20.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the third quarter worth $339,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 353,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

