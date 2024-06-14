Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Friedman Industries Trading Down 1.4 %
FRD opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $113.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.34.
Friedman Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Friedman Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
