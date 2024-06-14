FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 1,500 Shares

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP Trading Down 0.3 %

FRPH stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.50. 368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,496. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.09 million, a P/E ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FRP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. LB Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth $3,955,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FRP by 17,245.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FRP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in FRP by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FRP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.