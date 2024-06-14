FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,097 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,916,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 111,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $4,003,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2,065.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 600,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 573,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $19.50 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.36%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FS KKR Capital

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.